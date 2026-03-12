Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second teenager arrested for making criminal threats involving a McFarland school

A 13-year-old was arrested and booked into juvenile hall after threatening to follow up on school shooting threats made by another juvenile suspect arrested March 9.
McFarland police arrest 2nd teen for school threats
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — McFarland police have arrested a second teenager for making criminal threats involving a McFarland school, following a similar arrest earlier this week.

Police say they received a call Wednesday afternoon about a juvenile threatening to follow up on the school shooting threats made on Friday, by another 13-year-old suspect who was arrested Monday, March 9.

While the previous threat did not specify which school in McFarland was targeted, the new threats were directed at McFarland Junior High School and were to be carried out Thursday, March 12.

After an investigation, officers identified a 13-year-old as the suspect. The teen was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.

Police say there are no weapons at the teen's home for him to carry out the threats, and that there is no further threat to McFarland Junior High School.

As a precaution, officers will maintain an increased presence and conduct additional patrol at the school on Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

