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Shelter in place issued near Delano amid gas leak

Kern County Fire Department has issued a shelter in place order near Delano due to a gas leak near Garces Highway and Randolph Street.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Shelter in-place issued in Delano due to gas leak
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DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a shelter in place order near Delano due to a gas leak.

The hazardous materials response is centered in the area of Garces Highway and Randolph Street.

KCFD says a large amount of resources is on scene. Crews are working with local agencies to address the issue.

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