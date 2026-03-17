Shelter in place issued near Delano amid gas leak

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a shelter in place order near Delano due to a gas leak.

The hazardous materials response is centered in the area of Garces Highway and Randolph Street.

KCFD says a large amount of resources is on scene. Crews are working with local agencies to address the issue.

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