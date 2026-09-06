Shooting death on 8th Street in McFarland under investigation

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) – Police are investigating a shooting in McFarland this week that left a person dead.

On Sept. 5, at around 11:10 p.m., the McFarland Police Department was notified of a shooting in the 300 block of 8th Street.

Officers arrived to find an adult in the middle of the road with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release any further information on the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact McFarland police at 661-792-2121.