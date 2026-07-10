Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDelano / McFarland

Actions

The GEO Group settles with Cal/OSHA over safety citations at McFarland immigration detention facility

The GEO Group will pay more than $104,000 in penalties and update disease exposure control plans at California facilities.
The GEO Group settles with Cal/OSHA over workplace safety citations at the Golden State Annex immigration detention facility in McFarland, California.
GEO Group settles with Cal/OSHA over McFarland detention citations
Posted

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The GEO Group has reached a settlement with Cal/OSHA over workplace safety citations issued at the Golden State Annex immigration detention facility in McFarland.

Under the agreement, GEO will pay more than $104,000 in penalties. A previously willful serious citation involving its aerosol transmissible disease program will also be reclassified as a general violation.

The company agreed to implement and maintain updated disease exposure control plans at several GEO-operated detention and re-entry facilities across California, including the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.

The settlement ends years of litigation over the 2022 citations but states the agreement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability by GEO.

Cal/OSHA released a statement following the settlement.

"Every worker deserves a safe and healthy workplace and should be able to report workplace hazards without fear of retaliation. Individuals who perform work in these facilities are entitled to workplace safety protections, and this settlement reinforces Cal/OSHA's commitment to enforcing those protections and safeguarding vulnerable workers," Cal/OSHA said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/09/2026

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Friday

07/10/2026

Clear

104° / 72°

0%

Saturday

07/11/2026

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

104° / 77°

0%

Sunday

07/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

102° / 78°

0%

Monday

07/13/2026

Clear

102° / 78°

0%

Tuesday

07/14/2026

Clear

104° / 77°

0%

Wednesday

07/15/2026

Clear

104° / 77°

0%

Thursday

07/16/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 77°

0%