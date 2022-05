BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're still on the hunt for a job a Bakersfield hospital will be hosting a job fair and they are hiring for all positions.

The Bakersfield Heart Hospital is welcoming walk-ins for this event. It begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. in the main lobby of the hospital. It's located on Sillect Avenue.

They currently have over 50 positions available listed on their website.

Anyone with questions on specific recruiting information can call (661) 316-6014.