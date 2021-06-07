Bakersfield Texas Roadhouse location holding hiring event Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the state continues to reopen many of you are returning to your favorite restaurants. And with an increased crowd comes a need for an increased staff.

The Bakersfield Texas Roadhouse location will be hosting its first-ever hiring event for full and part-time positions. They will be conducting in-person interviews with all interested applicants. To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place Monday.

It's located at 3203 Ming Avenue right near Valley Plaza Mall.