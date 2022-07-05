Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship accepting applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Applications are now being accepted for the City of Bakersfield’s 2022-2023 Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship.

The program is an 11-month paid fellowship through the Kern Community Foundation in partnership the City of Bakersfield.

The fellowship pays $23 per hour and participants work and learn from staff from various departments with the City of Bakersfield.

Eligible participants must be at least 18 years of age by Sept. 6th, 2022, and no older than 30 years of age by Aug. 6th, 2023.

To fill out an application, visit Kern Community Foundation's website. For more information, call the Kern Community Foundation 661-616-2610.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd, 2022.