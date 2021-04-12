Bakersfield's healthy meal prep company hiring for multiple positions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Modern Grub, a local meal prep company here in Bakersfield has continued to boom despite the pandemic, but this also means that they are incredibly busy and are looking for some help.

“We are Bakersfield’s clean meal prep company, we are gluten free soy free, so we remove anything that causes inflammation in the body,” Chelsey Hall, owner of Modern Grub said.

Modern Grub opened their doors about 7 years ago, bringing healthy meals to the Bakersfield community, but, like many businesses, the pandemic has made it a bit difficult in some aspects.

“It has been tough only because we have been short staffed, but we have been very busy so we are grateful for that,” Hall said.

This is why Modern Grub is looking to hire and they have a few positions open for those who want to apply.

“So the first position available is going to be for a management position, this will be a 30 to 36 hour a week job, salary paid position,” Hall said.

According to Hall, this position requires that you have some experience in management and customer service.

“The second position available is going to be for a customer service clerk. That is a 15 to 20 hour per week job,”

The starting pay for this position is $14 per hour, but workers are given pay raises every year depending on their performance.

“We are just looking for people who are goal orientated. we do work around school and family. That is really important to us because we are a small and family owned business, so family is everything,” Hall said.

Hall encourages anyone with experience to apply for the position, but emphasizes that it is a fast-paced job

“We really took off about 2 years ago and once the pandemic hit it really just soared and we really want to keep up with everything which is why we are looking for some more people to join our team,” Hall said.

For those who are interested in applying for these jobs you can drop off resumes Modern Grub or you can send resumes to info@eatmoderngrub.com