BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County is partnering with Bank of America to bring free workforce training for local teens.

The program, called "Career Launch" offers classes to teens ages 15 to 18 where they'll develop job skills. Afterward, they get to apply and interview for paid summer internships with local companies.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 11th.

You can register online or pick up forms in person at 801 Niles St.