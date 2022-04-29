City to launch Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is launching its Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program which starts in June.

The program, funded by a $5.39 million grant from California Volunteers and the Office of the Governor, will allow the hiring of nearly 400 people between the ages of 16 and 30.

It will include a paid high school summer internship program, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with non-profits to employ justice-involved youth.

“The Bakersfield Youth Jobs program aims to inspire the next generation to improve their communities by working with the City and non-profit organizations,” said Mayor Karen Goh in a statement. “This multi-faceted program will engage our most vulnerable youth by providing opportunities and mentorship services.”

The City of Bakersfield is excited to announce the creation and launch of the Bakersfield Youth Jobs Program – the first of its kind. Thanks to a $5.39 million grant from California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, the City will hire nearly 400 youth ages 16- to 30-years-old starting in June.

The program will include a paid high school summer internship program, a paid college-level fellowship program and partnerships with non-profits to employ justice-involved youth.

“The Bakersfield Youth Jobs program aims to inspire the next generation to improve their communities by working with the City and non-profit organizations,” Mayor Karen Goh said. “This multi-faceted program will engage our most vulnerable youth by providing opportunities and mentorship services.”

The City has partnered with Kern Community Foundation to administer the program, including accepting and reviewing applications, as well as placing successful candidates in available positions.

Information about applications for the high school summer internship program is available online with the program starting June 13th. Applications are due by Friday, May 13th.

Applications for the college-level fellowship program are expected to start being accepted in September 2022.