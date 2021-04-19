Denny's holding job fair on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — You can find a Denny's just about anywhere throughout the county, and with businesses and restaurants slowly opening back up and welcoming more customers, Denny’s is looking to hire for many different positions.

“We are extremely short staffed,” Stacie Hernandez, Area Leader for Denny’s, said. "We are ready. We feel like the economy is back. We feel like we are at 50% with being in the right tier so we want to just get everyone back into the restaurant.”

There are many positions they are looking to hire for including host, server, dish washer, service assistant, cook, and even restaurant manager. Each position starts at minimum wage with opportunity for over-time pay.

“I think we are a good company as far as unit promotions and development, most of all of our management staff that is with us right now, they started off in step one positions,” Hernandez said.

And, Hernandez knows that first hand, as she has been working for Denny’s for years.

“I started with Denny’s when I was 19 to be honest with you, it was my very first job. I started off as a hostess and I absolutely loved it.”

Many locations throughout Bakersfield are looking to hire anywhere from 3 - 7 employees, while one of the Denny’s travel locations near the base of the Grapevine, which temporarily closed due to the pandemic, is looking to fill anywhere from 25 to 30 positions.

“I am looking for personality, dependability, you don’t necessarily have to bring experience to the table, because the job is something we can teach,” Hernandez said.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Hernandez along with other Denny’s staff will be hosting a job fair at the Denny’s located at 9046 Loop Road in Lebec. The fair will be from 1 to 4 pm and will be for anyone interested in information about the jobs available and to drop off a resume.

“We are going to have managers on site so that we can interview as well, we don’t want to miss the opportunity. So, if you have time to stay, come prepared to stay for an interview on Wednesday, we want to get the ball rolling.”

Hernandez says that all ages are welcome to apply for positions and that they are more than ready to start welcoming more people into their restaurants.

“This is an opportunity to let the community know that we are here, we are close, we are everywhere, we’re Denny’s." Hernandez said, "So we want to get back out and be normal, just like everybody else.”

You can also apply for one of these jobs by dropping off your resume at Denny’s in person or you can apply online.