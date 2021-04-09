Watch
Hall Ambulance EMT program taking application

Applications due by April 30
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:36:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hall Ambulance is looking for applicants for their upcoming EMT training academy.

The academy would take around 12 weeks and would lead to a job as an emergency medical technician within the Hall Ambulance System. Hall ambulance does stress that this is not a school but a job training program.

No experience is required. Those that participate in the program are considered full-time employees and are given a training wage. After being hired there's room for growth as well.

Applications are due before April 30th.

You can find a link to those applications on Hall Ambulances website.

