Hall Ambulance EMT program taking application

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hall Ambulance is looking for applicants for their upcoming EMT training academy.

The academy would take around 12 weeks and would lead to a job as an emergency medical technician within the Hall Ambulance System. Hall ambulance does stress that this is not a school but a job training program.

No experience is required. Those that participate in the program are considered full-time employees and are given a training wage. After being hired there's room for growth as well.

Applications are due before April 30th.

You can find a link to those applications on Hall Ambulances website.