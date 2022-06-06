Watch
NewsKern Back In Business

Actions

How to ace your next job interview

Resume/Job interview (FILE)
23ABC
An employer looks over a job candidate's resume.
Resume/Job interview (FILE)
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 11:34:55-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — How many jobs are hitting the market but most applicants still have to show up for an interview.

Frank Cabrera from Jobfest Kern County explains to 23ABC why using the right tone of voice can be so important to acing a job interview.

Kern Back in Business: How to ace your next job interview

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact Us


California Unemployment Rate