How to prepare for in-person job interviews

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is dedicated to helping you get back on your feet and get back into the workforce. And recent data shows there are more than 40,000 people in Kern County looking for work.

According to the Employment Development Department, in April Kern County's unemployment rate was 10.7 percent. While that was a slight increase from March Kern County's unemployment is near the worst in the state.

Of the 58 counties in California, Kern County has the sixth-highest unemployment rate. And only nine counties have more total people who are unemployed.

Job Fest Kern's Josh Conner joined 23ABC to talk about ways people can improve their own stock when looking for work.