Job opportunities in Kern County as the unemployment rate remains high

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The unemployment rate went up during the pandemic along with the entire state.

According to the Employment Development Department, last month Kern's unemployment rate was sitting at 10.8 percent - unchanged since January. This time last year it was at 9.1 percent.

Getting a job at a time of Zoom calls and stay-at-home offices can be difficult. So we wanted to share some resources with you to maybe help out with the search.

Job Fest Kern County, an organization with the goal of getting you employed, posts information about employment opportunities, job search tips, and holds events throughout the year.

A few opportunities are available right now including an animal control officer at Kern County Animal Services. Arvin Union School District is looking to fill multiple positions like school nurse and director of maintenance and operations. And Amazon is holding a live Q&A with JobFest on Tuesday to talk about their open positions.

To get information regarding postings, job requirements, and hiring deadlines you can go to Job Fest Kern County on Facebook or the county's human resources page.

Meanwhile, both Bakersfield law enforcement entities are hiring and they're taking the recruitment process online.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is holding a Facebook Live event so people can learn more about being a detentions deputy. They are offering a $10,000 hiring bonus for the job. The online event takes place Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the KCSO Facebook page.

The Bakersfield Police Department is also holding a live Q&A Tuesday about what it takes to be a digital forensics examiner. The Facebook Live will be at 9 a.m. There's more information on the human resources page on the Bakersfield City website. Applications have to be in by April 6th.