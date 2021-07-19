Kern Back in Business: Landing a job in the restaurant industry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The latest figures from the California Employment Development Department show Kern County's unemployment rate for June was nearly 11 percent, up from 10 percent in May. That's an additional 3,500 people who found themselves looking for work.

In all, 41,200 people in Kern County are currently unemployed. The county's 10.8 percent unemployment rate is higher than the state's which sits at 8 and nearly double the national rate.

And one of the industries that's had a hard time bringing back workers is the restaurant industry. But many are hiring in droves. Josh Conner with Job Fest Kern County joined 23ABC to talk about how you can stand out in a crowded field.