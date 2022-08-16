Kern County Fair to host job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in KC Fair Building 1.

Positions available include:

Parking and admission ticket sellers

Ticket takers

Parking attendants

Customer service representatives

Janitorial staff

Maintenance

Event staff and security

Applicants should fill out an application and make copies of it prior to the job fair. Applicants should also have a photo ID and social security card with them.

Applications can be found on the Kern County Fair's website.

The Kern County Fairgrounds is located at 1142 S. P Street in Bakersfield.