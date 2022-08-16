Kern County Fair to host job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in KC Fair Building 1.
Positions available include:
- Parking and admission ticket sellers
- Ticket takers
- Parking attendants
- Customer service representatives
- Janitorial staff
- Maintenance
- Event staff and security
Applicants should fill out an application and make copies of it prior to the job fair. Applicants should also have a photo ID and social security card with them.
Applications can be found on the Kern County Fair's website.
The Kern County Fairgrounds is located at 1142 S. P Street in Bakersfield.