Kern County Fair to host job fair

Posted at 8:32 AM, Aug 16, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair is looking to hire for this year's edition and is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Aug. 27th.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in KC Fair Building 1.

Positions available include:

  • Parking and admission ticket sellers
  • Ticket takers
  • Parking attendants
  • Customer service representatives
  • Janitorial staff
  • Maintenance
  • Event staff and security

Applicants should fill out an application and make copies of it prior to the job fair. Applicants should also have a photo ID and social security card with them.

Applications can be found on the Kern County Fair's website.

The Kern County Fairgrounds is located at 1142 S. P Street in Bakersfield.

