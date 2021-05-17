Locale Farm to Table Eatery hiring cooks and servers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — Restaurants that survived the pandemic are now facing another hurdle, staffing shortages. It's an issue rippling across the country, and experts say there's a few reasons why-- like trouble finding childcare, COVID-19 concerns, or the claim that unemployment benefits are keeping some people from looking for jobs. Locale Farm to Table Eatery is one of those businesses looking for some help.

“We are looking for someone who can handle that can handle that fast-paced, able to multi-task and enjoys being in the food industry,” Heather Laganelli, Owner of Locale said.

Locale Farm to Table Eatery is getting ready to celebrate six years in the Bakersfield community, utilizing local, sustainable and organic food to create their menu items.

“The thing that makes us just a little bit more unique than just the standard farm to table restaurant is that we also make everything from scratch, all of our sauces, all of our dressings,” Laganelli said.

And, Leganelli is behind every menu item, creating new recipes every season, but her absolute favorite menu item, “hands down, no questions asked is our sweet potato Brussels sprout bowl," Laganelli said.

Now that businesses are starting to re-open and invite more customers in, Locale is currently hiring for multiple different positions, including head cook, line cook, prep cook, a dishwasher and servers.

“The market is really rough right now, I’ve talked to a lot of different restaurants in town and everyone is looking for help,” Laganelli said.

According to Leganelli, experience is encouraged but not necessarily required for all positions, but pay does vary depending on a person’s restaurant background.

“We are just looking for somebody that is responsible and passionate, somebody that has a good attitude, someone who cares about our community but is also excited about being in the kitchen environment,” Laganelli said.