(KERO) — New studies are coming out about the workforce, saying not all job seekers are looking for higher pay.

"Employers are going to have to develop you as a professional and a human to keep you," explained Julie Bauke, a strategic career advisor. "We are all our own unique snowflakes in the market. As an employer, what is going to have to happen? Are you going to have to talk to your people and figure out what they want, what they value?"

Several studies indicate money is not motivating Millennials and Gen X'ers as it did with baby boomers.

Bauke adds there are a couple of things everyone should look at when thinking about the next step in their career. Ask yourself: what do you value? Are you looking for a better work-life balance? A hybrid work arrangement? Or something that will challenge you as a professional?

For teenagers, Bauke has one more piece of advice: Explore your options beyond college.

There is value in a four-year degree. But Bauke said there are many other paths to a well-paying career and many companies willing to pay for on-the-job training.