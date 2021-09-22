Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center to host another job fair with immediate openings

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — Back by popular demand, the Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting another job fair to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend this event at the Outlets at Tejon open-air shopping center this Saturday, September 25, from 11:00am – 1:00pm to explore a multitude of available career opportunities.

Companies participating include but are not limited to: Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Old Navy Outlet, Aéropostale, Nike Factory Store, Panda Express, Pieology, Chipotle, Carl’s Jr., and Caterpillar, Inc.

Job seekers are encouraged bring several copies of their resume, as some employers are looking to conduct on-the-spot interviews and will be hiring same day. Companies like Old Navy Factory Store have openings for people as young as 16 with a work permit.

“The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center provides employees with a unique opportunity to interact with both travelers and locals alike,” mentioned Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon.

“Whether you are interested in fashion, travel and tourism, are looking for that 'in' in the food and beverage industry or want to jumpstart your career in the warehouse industry, there are job openings for you. We encourage our community to come speak with company representatives to find a job path that’s right!”

The job fair is open to the entire community, is free to attend, and does not require advance registration – just show up and put your best foot forward!