Small businesses struggle with hiring

(KERO) — Small businesses are falling behind on hiring amid inflation.

New payroll data from ADP shows companies with less than 50 workers lost headcount in three of the past four months.

Owners of small companies say inflation has added to the pressures of an already tight job market. They say rising costs are making it difficult to keep pace with the wages and benefits offered by large employers.

Meanwhile, a recent survey found more than 60 percent of small-business owners say hiring challenges are affecting their ability to operate.