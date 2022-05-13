Some employees now experiencing 'job switch regret'

(KERO) — A record number of people are still quitting their jobs. Over 4 million Americans resigned in March. That's 3-percent of the labor force. But "job switch regret" is a real thing happening now.

Andrew McCaskill with Linkedin says if you're thinking about leaving your current role consider talking with your manager first. You may be surprised about how much they'll be willing to work with you to find a different opportunity within the company.

A growing number of people who quit are even returning to their old jobs now.

"People moved too fast. They were prioritizing the wrong perks and the wrong benefits and the challenge of being remote in the remote hiring process. Folks just did not get a chance to ask all the right questions, really get those cultural cues to let them know this is a good place for me."

McCaskill says if you stay at a company for only a short time make sure you have a thought-out answer for when you're asked about that in your next interview. He says be really honest if it wasn't a good fit for you or if the role wasn't what you anticipated. Your future employer should respect that honesty.

But also make sure any time you're leaving a company you do it on good terms.