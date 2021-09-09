TEAM, Inc. hosts local job fair for engineers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a hard year of finding jobs, Kern County has another local job fair to help kick things back to normal. TEAM, Inc. is hosting the event to encourage people to apply to be a part of their team.

The event will be at the Holiday Inn & Suites on Marriott Drive. The first event is from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the next will be at Sep. 22 to Sep. 26 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They ask for you to apply on their website before entering the job fair and to bring your resume and pertinent certification documents.

TEAM, Inc. is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. They utilize conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational and economic efficiency for their client’s most critical assets.

A professional team of experienced engineers, technicians, and client support personnel backs each service armed with the best on-the-job safety and service training, equipment, and technical support in the industry. They have locations in more than 20 countries, to fuel progress for better technological innovation.

The company is looking for motivated, determined, and inventive people to join their team. They also emphasize that they are ready to hire and have several opportunities available across the United States and locally to Bakersfield, CA.