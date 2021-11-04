USPS holding job fair in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Postal service is looking to fill several positions this Friday during a job fair at the Bakersfield Processing Center. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The positions looking to be filled are rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier, and city carrier assistant. Attendees will be assisted with setting up a hiring profile during the job fair.

City Carrier Assistant (CCA): In this role you deliver and collect mail on foot or by vehicle in a city area. You also maintain good relations with customers and have a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, and products for your area. As a CCA you provide a critical service to your community by ensuring mail delivery during weekdays, weekends and holidays with opportunities for career promotion. CCAs may be eligible for certain benefits including paid leave and health insurance. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active outdoors with occasional customer service interactions.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA): In this role you deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas during weekdays, weekends and holidays. You also provide a variety of services to customers along your assigned route. You may be required to use a personal vehicle if a postal vehicle is not provided. As an RCA you may be eligible to receive health benefits and promotion to a career opportunity. This position is ideal for candidates that enjoy staying active and working independently outdoors with occasional customer service interactions.

Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC): In this role you deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas. You also provide a variety of services to customers along your assigned route and may be required to provide your own personal vehicle. As an ARC you provide a critical service to your community by ensuring mail delivery during weekends and holidays. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this may be a great fit for you.

Benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, retirement and thrift savings plans, vacation time and sick leave, and qualifying education assistance.

Employment requirements:

18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma

United States citizen, permanent resident, or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory

Recent employment history

Ability to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

Residency requirement for background checks

Safe driving record (if applicable to the position)

Must be registered with Selective Service if applicable

During the event, social distancing will be maintained and masks are required.

The fair will be at the processing center located at 3400 Pegasus Drive in Bakersfield.