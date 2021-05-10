Wonderful College Prep Academy hiring for both Kern County campuses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — If you have aspirations to work in the education field now is your chance. The Wonderful College Prep Academy has over 50 full time job openings available ranging from leadership positions to supporting staff.

“Anyone who has high aspirations for kids and wants to help change the world should come and work with us," Adrian Manuel, Superintendent of The Wonderful College Prep Academy said.

The free public charter school teaches over 2,400 students in Kern County and has campus locations in both Delano and Lost Hills.

“Like many schools, I like to believe, we have high expectations for our students. So we realize that for many of our students, they will be the first in their families to go off to four year colleges,” Manuel said.

The academy teaches kindergarten through 12th grade, and like many schools, the Wonderful Academy has had students learn from home this past year. But, now with students slowly returning to the classrooms, they are ready to bring in more staff and have nearly 60 jobs available between both campuses ranging from teachers, principal, assistant principal, directors and support staff.

“We are very fortunate that through some of the funding with COVID relief, to expand some of our programs which is why we have so many positions that we are actively recruiting for,” Manuel said.

According to Manuel, starting pay starts at around $50,000 a year but can range up to $90,000 depending on an applicants experience.

“We believe in our talent, so we do have some very competitive salaries. They do range depending on experience and what position you are going into, but at the same time we are able to provide a wealth of additional incentive,” Manuel said.

This includes healthcare, on-site gyms as well as an on-site wellness clinic available for staff and their families. Depending on the position that you are applying for, some experience is needed along with credentials, but the main requirement according to Manuel is that you have high aspirations to the help the young community learn and grow.

“We are looking for bright folks out there who have aspirations for our young people and who want to do this really hard work but this really passionate and rewarding work,” Manuel said.