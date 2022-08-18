Donate Life looks to encourage organ donations within communities of color

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are over 100,000 people on the national waiting list for organ transplants. Thanks to the organization Donate Life one Kern County woman is no longer on it.

Cheyenne Louden received a heart transplant.

“My doctor came in and was like, ‘Let's get ready. We're going to have these babies. You have fluid around your heart and lungs, and if I don’t get it out now, you might not make it.”

Louden gave birth to twins on August 13, 2019. Six months later she was back in this hospital, this time for a heart transplant.

“But when I was told that like, I need it right now and I might not make it to be with my kids, that's when I finally broke down. Like that's when everybody seen my first tear.”

Louden couldn’t even hold her twin boys before her heart transplant but was up and walking not long after the surgery.

“The doctors kept telling me like you're doing very good. Like, you're like one of our first patients that like had a surgery and you're ready to walk."

Organ transplants can be successful no matter who gives or who gets the donation. However, donors with a similar genetic background to the receivers have an increased chance of longer-term survival.

That's why Donate Life is encouraging donations within communities of color. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network data, California has nearly 21,000 people on its waiting list for an organ transplant. Over half of them are people of color.

Louden says she would thank her organ donor and encourage others to become a donor.

“You're saving another person's life and that's amazing.”

You can register to be an organ donor on the Donate Life website.