Kobe Bryant nominated for Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

7:06 AM, Jan 23, 2018
He has a handful of NBA championships, he's been an MVP, he'll be a basketball hall of famer and now Kobe Bryant can Oscar nominee to his career achievements.

On Tuesday, Bryant's "Dear Basketball" was nominated for "Best Animated Short Film". 

Bryant took to social media after the nomination thanking animator Glen Keane and composer John Williams for helping with the project. 

