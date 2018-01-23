Kobe Bryant nominated for Oscar for 'Dear Basketball'

Fair
HI: 64°
LO: 42°
He has a handful of NBA championships, he's been an MVP, he'll be a basketball hall of famer and now Kobe Bryant can Oscar nominee to his career achievements.
On Tuesday, Bryant's "Dear Basketball" was nominated for "Best Animated Short Film".
Bryant took to social media after the nomination thanking animator Glen Keane and composer John Williams for helping with the project.
What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2018
What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V
Chancellor Angela Merkel has been trying to form a coalition government since September.
Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters to be terrorists.
King Abdullah II gave Vice President Mike Pence a firm talking-to over lunch.
The Haqqani Network, a Taliban ally, claimed responsibility for the attack.