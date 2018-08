BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Journey to Justice Bike Tour will be coming to Kern County on Tuesday, August 28. The welcoming event is to bring attention to the need for action to protect immigrant youth, according to the UFW Foundation.

Community members, organizers and faith leaders will host the evening event following the riders 6-hour bike ride from Visalia, California.

The event begins at 5 p.m at the Mill Creek Church in Central Bakersfield.