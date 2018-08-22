'Living Room Reset' with Kirk Cameron

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The famous actor who played 'Mike Seaver' on the hit T.V. show 'Growing Pains,' will be in Bakersfield to spread a very important message to married couples and parents.

Kirk Cameron and his wife Chelsea will explain the benefits of occasionally gathering the family in the living room and taking the time to refocus on the things that really matter.

The event will also feature special music guest Matt Hammitt.

It's happening on Thursday, August 23 at Canyon Hills Assembly of God at 7001 Auburn Street.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the discussion goes from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. General admission is $25 and VIP is $50.

To purchase tickets, click here