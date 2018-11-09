1 October survivor dies in Thousand Oaks shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) - One of the victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting was a 1 October survivor.

Susan Orfanos told ABC 7 in Los Angeles that her son Telemachus Orfanos survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home," Susan Orfanos told ABC 7. "He didn't come home last night, and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me any more prayers. I want gun control. No more guns."

Twelve people were killed in the Wednesday night shooting during the college night event at the Borderline Bar and Grill. The gunman also shot and killed himself.

Borderline was a popular place for Route 91 survivors in the area and multiple survivors were at the bar Wednesday night.

