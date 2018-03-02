105 will be sworn in as citizens at ceremony at Beale

More than 100 people will be sworn in on Friday morning as United States citizens.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Fresno Field Office will conduct the naturalization ceremonies at Beale Library on Truxtun, swearing in 105 people. 

In all, 65 adults and 40 children will be sworn in. 

The swearing in is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m.

