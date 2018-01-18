11-month-old girl found unconscious in bathtub in November suffered brain damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police were called out to a home on Northrup Street after an 11-month-old baby was found unconscious in a bathtub on Nov. 22, 2017.

The baby was breathing, however. Police say that the father said he placed the girl in the tub with her two-year-old brother and left for one to two minutes while he made breakfast.

The father said he heard the boy scream and found the girl floating face up in the tub. He then removed her from the tub and initiated CPR procedures. He also put a diaper on her.

When police arrived, they noticed her hair was damp but didn't "appear as though she had been in a tub."

Police reported that the apartment was unorganized and dirty. A scan at Kern Medical showed the girl had brain damage due to a possible lack of oxygen.