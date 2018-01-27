11th Annual Spray Safe event on Friday

6:51 PM, Jan 26, 2018
kern county | local news | spraysafe | bakersfield | friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The annual Spray Safe event took place Friday, Jan. 26th in Bakersfield. 

Farmers, pest control advisors, and applicators all gathered to continue ensuring pesticide spraying safety. 

The event was held at the Kern County Fairgrounds between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Spray Safe program was started in Kern County and has since been implemented in other counties throughout the state. 

The program encourages farmers to not only communicate with each other but also be aware of to help reduce incidents of spray drift. 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News