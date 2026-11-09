12-year-old girl dies following Bakersfield hit-and-run Friday night

A 12-year-old girl was killed, and a 10-year-old girl was injured following a hit-and-run crash in Bakersfield Friday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to Edison Highway at Fairfax Road after receiving reports of a crash just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they learned that a driver was headed westbound on Edison Road when "for reasons still under investigation, a 12-year-old female pedestrian and 10-year-old female pedestrian walked across the westbound lanes of Edison Highway, outside of a crosswalk."

The driver hit both pedestrians. The 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the 10-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver fled the scene, CHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP-Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.