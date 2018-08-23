13-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield on Wednesday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 68°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near 8300 Akers Road on August 22, 2018, according to Bakersfield Police.
Police said that the victim was outside of a crosswalk when she ran across Akers Road and was struck.
According to police, the girl received what appeared to be moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
The driver, an adult woman, was not injured and remained at the scene where she cooperated with the investigation.
Police said that alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.
BPD is on the lookout for a suspect wanted for a residential robbery that happened on August 4, 2018.
According to a Facebook post from Delano Police Department, an unresponsive man was found at Cesar Chavez Park near the baseball field.
BTown Cards is looking to put a card in the deck for 23ABC and need your help choosing!
Kern County Fire responded to a home on fire near 500 Kirklees Court shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22.