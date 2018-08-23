13-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near 8300 Akers Road on August 22, 2018, according to Bakersfield Police.

Police said that the victim was outside of a crosswalk when she ran across Akers Road and was struck.

According to police, the girl received what appeared to be moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The driver, an adult woman, was not injured and remained at the scene where she cooperated with the investigation.

Police said that alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.