BUTTE COUNTY - The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced today that they have found 14 more people have dead in the Camp Fire, bringing the death toll to 23.

Of the 14 people found today, 4 were recovered in the Concow area and 10 were recovered in the Paradise area.

As of today, Cal Fire says 6,453 residential homes have been destroyed. 260 structures have also been destroyed, bringing the total number of structures destroyed to 6,713