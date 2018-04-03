14th Annual Ride-A-Thon kicks off on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You can now help local developmentally disabled children and adults with just the click of a mouse.

MARE is a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic horse riding to people with disabilities and the 14th Annual Ride-A-Thon kicks off today.

The Ride-A-Thon acts like a walk-a-thon where family and friends can sponsor a rider.

Then participants will take laps with the horses to raise money.