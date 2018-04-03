14th Annual Ride-A-Thon kicks off on Tuesday

Johana Restrepo
9:18 AM, Apr 3, 2018
1 hour ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You can now help local developmentally disabled children and adults with just the click of a mouse.

MARE is a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic horse riding to people with disabilities and the 14th Annual Ride-A-Thon kicks off today. 

The Ride-A-Thon acts like  a walk-a-thon where family and friends can sponsor a rider.

Then participants will take laps with the horses to raise money. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News