14th Annual Ride-A-Thon kicks off on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You can now help local developmentally disabled children and adults with just the click of a mouse.
MARE is a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic horse riding to people with disabilities and the 14th Annual Ride-A-Thon kicks off today.
The Ride-A-Thon acts like a walk-a-thon where family and friends can sponsor a rider.
Then participants will take laps with the horses to raise money.
Local staple Jerry's Pizza & Pub in downtown Bakersfield has been sold after more than 25 years under the same owner.
Women looking to pick up designer clothes at bargain prices will have their chance at the Dress for Success sale that kicks off on Tuesday.
UPDATE (April 3): John Giumarra III has been sentenced to 90 days that can be served through the Kern County Sheriff's work-release program.
