15 people displaced in south Bakersfield apartment fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 15 people were displaced, and one dog died in an apartment fire in south Bakersfield on Friday, Feb. 2nd.

When Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters arrived at the scene they reported a "working fire" in a single-story, three-unit apartment building with a separate fire burning in a nearby field.

Bakersfield Fire Department arson investigators were able to determine that someone intentionally set fire to a mattress that was adjacent to the apartment building. The fire spread to the apartment building.

No suspect information was available, according to Bakersfield Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, according to Bakersfield Fire Department.