15-year-old arrested for drinking while driving and causing a crash on Edison Highway

BAKERSFILED, Calif. - A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash near Edison Highway west of Oswell Frontage Road on January 26.

The juvenile was going 70 miles-per-hour and drove over a center divider concrete curb where it collided with another vehicle that was stopped in the left turn lane on westbound Edison Highway.

As a result of the collision, both drivers were injured and transported by Hall ambulance to Kern Medical Hospital.

The 15-year-old juvenile was driving a 2013 Hyundai, and 55-year-old Miguel Vaquera was driving a 1993 Ford and both were transported to Kern Medical