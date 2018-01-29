15-year-old arrested for drinking while driving and causing a crash on Edison Highway

1:47 PM, Jan 29, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFILED, Calif. - A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash near Edison Highway west of Oswell Frontage Road on January 26.

The juvenile was going 70 miles-per-hour and drove over a center divider concrete curb where it collided with another vehicle that was stopped in the left turn lane on westbound Edison Highway.

 As a result of the collision, both drivers were injured and transported by Hall ambulance to Kern Medical Hospital. 

The 15-year-old juvenile was driving a 2013 Hyundai, and 55-year-old Miguel Vaquera was driving a 1993 Ford and both were transported to Kern Medical

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News