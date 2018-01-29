15-year-old arrested for drinking while driving and causing a crash on Edison Highway

Fair
BAKERSFILED, Calif. - A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence and causing a crash near Edison Highway west of Oswell Frontage Road on January 26.
The juvenile was going 70 miles-per-hour and drove over a center divider concrete curb where it collided with another vehicle that was stopped in the left turn lane on westbound Edison Highway.
As a result of the collision, both drivers were injured and transported by Hall ambulance to Kern Medical Hospital.
The 15-year-old juvenile was driving a 2013 Hyundai, and 55-year-old Miguel Vaquera was driving a 1993 Ford and both were transported to Kern Medical
