155 between Glennville and Wofford Hts. closed for 2 weeks starting June 27

Caltrans says they have to dig a trench in order to rebuild the road and embankment, and it'll be too wide to allow traffic to pass while the work is completed. The closure starts Tuesday at 7 am.
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jun 26, 2023
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans and the Griffith Company announce that because of their ongoing construction operations on State Route 155 between Glennville and Wofford Heights, the 155 will be fully closed at postmile 50.7 just east of Cedar Creek from tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27, starting at 7:00 am.

The closure is expected to last approximately 2 weeks as workers excavate a 130-foot stretch of the roadway. This is so that both the roadway and the embankment can be rebuilt. According to Caltrans, the trench is expected to be too wide to allow traffic to safely pass.

This work is the first of 4 scheduled repair locations that will require a full road closure to undertake. Caltrans says they will provide a timeline for the next location once they've finished the project they'll be starting tomorrow.

