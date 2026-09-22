$15K reward offered for information on shooter in 2023 Bakersfield murder

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person wanted in connection with the murder of Johnasen Crummie.

The reward stems from a Feb. 11, 2023, shooting in which Crummie was killed outside an apartment complex in the 200 block of Clifton Avenue in Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police Department

Police say the investigation identified Darius Key as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Key was convicted of murder and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in the shooting.

However, investigators have not identified the person who pulled the trigger, and that suspect remains at large.

Detectives believe members of the community may have information that could help identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-322-4040.