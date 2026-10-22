16-year-old arrested in deadly police shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 16-year-old was arrested after surrendering in the incident that turned into a deadly police shooting last week, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bakersfield Police say that around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, they tried to contact t two men near the 1000 block of Pacheco Road in southeast Bakersfield.

Authorities say both men fled and shots were fired by Bakersfield Police Officers Thomas Jannuzi, Dillon Cravens, and Rudy Ulloa-Berumen.

One of the men, 23-year-old Daniel James Ruiz was shot and killed near the home by the Bakersfield Police Department.

The second person was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at around 2:40 p.m. Police have identified this person as a 16-year-old male juvenile. He was arrested on a warrant for weapons charges and booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.