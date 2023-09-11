17 suspects arrested following organized retail theft investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Seventeen people were arrested as part of an Organized Retail Theft investigation in Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the investigation was conducted from August through September and focused on thefts from Macy’s, JC Penny’s, and other retail stores in the Valley Plaza. In total, there were 59 different investigations.

In addition to the arrest of 17 suspects, 178 items were recovered that had a value of around $7,000.

The suspects arrested included:



Lauren Mason (30) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft.

Tyler Najarian (35) of Bakersfield was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Luis Larios (25) of Bakersfield was arrested for eight outstanding warrants.

Jesus Monroy (22) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting.

Anthony Jackson (47) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting.

Adolf Zavala (23) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting, resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant.

Carlos Morales (18) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Alexandra Solorio (30) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, conspiracy, and organized retail theft.

Jacoby Jones (43) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with burglary, conspiracy, organized retail theft, and possession of a controlled substance.

Guadalupe Salas (23) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with burglary, conspiracy, and organized retail theft.

Ruben Lucero (46) was arrested for charges associated with shoplifting, petty theft, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest by California Highway Patrol officers assigned to an Organized Crime Retail Theft Taskforce.

Sedric Gates (38) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, shoplifting, and possession of a controlled substance.

David Honeycutt (35) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with petty theft.

Tracy Herring (34) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with burglary and resisting arrest.

Marcus Bolden (22) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Marcus Gonzales (30) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, shoplifting, and conspiracy.

Gilardo Hernandez (39) of Bakersfield was arrested for charges associated with grand theft, shoplifting, and possession of methamphetamine.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

