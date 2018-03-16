BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 18th annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair is happening on Friday at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.

Recruitment fair applicants must be fully credentialed, intern eligible, hold a bachelor's degree or higher, or be qualified for a Career Technical Credential by August 2018.

Three years of experience related to the industry and a high school diploma or equivalent is also required.

The pre-registration deadline has passed.

Those that are registered will be allowed into the recruitment fair at their scheduled time and given one hour to meet with as many districts as possible.

The available time slots are 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

Non-registered attendees should arrive at 11 a.m. for registration.

The recruitment fair is taking place at the Larry E. Reider Education Center at 2000 K Street.