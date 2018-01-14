19-year-old and four other teens arrested for stealing tricycle with storage box

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 19-year-old man was arrested with four other teenagers for stealing a tricycle and attempting to break into the storage box attached to it on Saturday.

An off-duty Ridgecrest Police officer saw them attempting to pry open the storage container on N. China Lake Boulevard. The subjects were wearing dark clothes and masks. When officers arrived, the five men tried to run and left the tricycle behind. All five were detained near Maturango Museum.

The tricycle was found to have been stolen from a residence on W. Drummond Avenue and was owned by an 89 year old man.

Police officers found all five subjects were present during the theft, rode the tricycle and were attempting to break open the storage box attached. Contents inside of the box were valued at $1,200. The tricycle was later returned to the owner.

Jose Baltierrez, the 19-year-old, had an active felony warrant for possession of stolen property. He was taken into custody and booked into Central Receiving Facility- Bakersfield on a $45,000 bail.

The other four juveniles are being held in Juvenile Hall pending a court hearing. They are 15, 16 and 17 years old.