Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

19-year-old possibly under the influence in deadly crash that killed 77-year-old woman

items.[0].image.alt
Photo journalist Noe Gonzales
A 77-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Olive Drive on Friday night. The 19-year-old driver of a pickup truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
OLIVE DRIVE FATAL.png
Posted at 6:46 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:46:29-04

A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence during a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman Friday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a Ford F-150 on Olive Drive near Knudsen on Friday night when the vehicle crossed the median and ran straight into a Crown Victoria.

The passenger of the Crown Victoria, a 77-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The 19-year-old was arrested and faces charges including suspicion of driving under the influence and causing major injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!