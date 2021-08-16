19-year-old possibly under the influence in deadly crash that killed 77-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence during a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman Friday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a Ford F-150 on Olive Drive near Knudsen on Friday night when the vehicle crossed the median and ran straight into a Crown Victoria.

The passenger of the Crown Victoria, a 77-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

The 19-year-old was arrested and faces charges including suspicion of driving under the influence and causing major injury.