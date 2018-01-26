1933 hosts singles mixer on Valentine's Day

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 1933 is hosting something special for those who are single on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14th.
There will be games, prizes, speed dating, and much more at 1933's Valentine Singles Mixer.
The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $5 online before Feb. 1st and $15 at the door.
The event is for those who are 21-year-old or older.
Tickets can be purchased here.
