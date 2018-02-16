1979 cold case murder suspect going to trial in March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Almost four decades after a woman was murdered in a Bakersfield apartment, her suspected killer is expected to go to trial.

Prentice Foreman is set to stand trial next month in the murder of Dawn Koons.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office says Koons was found naked, bound and dead in her apartment back in 1979.

Foreman is facing first degree murder, first degree rape and burglary charges.

Investigators say they tracked him down as a suspect after advancements in science and they continued the investigation over almost 40 years.

Foreman's preliminary hearing is set for March 12.