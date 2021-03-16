2 bikes stolen from Outsiders Adventures have been recovered, organization remains hopeful

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It was a story 23ABC first reported on back in February, a local organization that provides educational programs, Outsiders Adventure Community in northeast Bakersfield, was robbed of their 15 bikes totaling $50,000.

Since then the community has stepped up to make sure the many kids who rely on the program can continue.

The organization tells 23ABC they have great news to share, according to Seth Johnson, the founder of Outsiders Adventure, two of the stolen bikes have been recovered. They say the Bakersfield Police Department located the bikes in Oildale.

And since the airing of our-story, the organization also says the Outsider's Adventure Bike's Club was in jeopardy of ending until a Kern County resident donated their gently used bike for use.

Another business has now offered some of their proceeds from their sales to be donated to the organization as well. The founder says they are grateful for the continuous support revived from the community.

They remain hopeful the other bikes will be returned