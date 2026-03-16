2 drivers die in head-on crash near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash Saturday on Highway 46 near Wasco, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

The coroner's office identified one of the drivers as Stanley Carbajal, 36, of Paso Robles. Carbajal was driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 46 at around 2:30 a.m. when he collided with a Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound.

CHP said the Corolla crossed over the center dividing lines into the westbound lanes for an unknown reason, causing the crash. Both drivers died at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla is said to be in his 20s. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Buttonwillow Public Information Officer at 679-0300.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

